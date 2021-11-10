A District of Columbia federal judge has rejected former president Donald Trump’s request to block the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection from accessing a tranche of White House records held by the National Archives.
In an opinion issued on 9 November, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that the committee probing the events leading up to and surrounding the assault on Congress — the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 — will be able to access telephone records, visitor logs and other documents generated during the Trump administration.
More follows…
Source Link Capitol riot committee can see Trump White House records, court finds