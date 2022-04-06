Capitol Hill fox that bit several people euthanised to allow rabies testing

The Capitol Hill fox responsible for at least nine bites has been euthanized to allow for rabies testing.

“The fox responsible for nine confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done,” DC Health said. “The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured this morning.”

“At this time, officials are working to determine next steps for the fox kits,” the agency added. “No other foxes were found on the Capitol Hill grounds, but it would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present throughout the District.”

US Capitol police captured the fox suspected on Tuesday after it bit a Congressional lawmaker on the leg.

The police department collared the animal after warning politicians and staffers on Capitol Hill to be on the lookout for “aggressive fox encounters”.

“We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” they tweeted.

And two hours later they announced, “Captured” along with pictures of the animal in a crate.

Representative Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, told reporters that he had been involved in an “unprovoked” encounter with the fox near the Russell office building.

“I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Mr Bera said, according to Punchbowl News.

The congressman said that he grabbed his umbrella and spun around and frightened the animal away.

“Someone was like ‘hey a fox is attacking that guy,’” he added.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Capitol Hill fox that bit several people euthanised to allow rabies testing