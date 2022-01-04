‘Can’t say I love the new look’: Lily Collins reacts to graffiti on Emily in Paris poster

Lily Collins spotted a poster for her Netflix show Emily in Paris over the weekend, and was dismayed to find her character’s face was covered in graffiti.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…” the 32-year-old actor captioned an Instagram video of the poster, on which her face is scribbled over with red paint.

In the clip, Collins’s husband Charlie McDowell can be seen walking next to the poster before jokingly running away in terror.

The star also posed next to the poster in a separate picture.

Collins’s co-stars responded in the comments. “She’s a class act everyone,” wrote Ashley Park, who portrays singer Mindy Chen in the series, while Kevin Dias, who plays musician Benoît, added a chain of cry-laughing emojis.

Although the show became one of the streamer’s biggest hits when its first season aired in 2020, Emily in Paris was widely panned by critics who accused the series of representing “the worst of American white girls abroad”.

It was also criticised by French media for perpetuating negative stereotypes of Parisians and French people in general.

The show’s creator Darren Star (previously Sex and the City) previously defended the first series, saying he was “not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens”.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the second series here.

