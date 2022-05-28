Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Claims Leonardo DiCaprio Praised Her But Twitter Isn't Convinced; Here's Proof

Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently attended the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival alongside Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan and other renowned Indian personalities, has been trending on social media thanks to her claim about being showered with compliments by Acadmey Award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the ‘Hate Story 4’ actress impressed everyone with her stylish red carpet outings, Urvashi’s claim about DiCaprio praising her at Cannes grabbed everyone’s attention. However, many Twitter users felt that the Bollywood actress is bluffing as they shared their views on the microblogging platform. And the conversation instantly became the talk of the town. Check out some reactions here:

This is just good karma of Leo that he got to praise queen Urvashi https://t.co/RfhwlF4miu — β (@iHrithiksSniper) May 26, 2022

Will DiCaprio ever recover from this https://t.co/WzjM7t3QrH — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) May 26, 2022

Cannes Saaf Karlo Madam. pic.twitter.com/PdI154SP3j — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) May 26, 2022

urvashi adding first Indian actress to get praised by Leonardo DiCaprio in her bio https://t.co/FY05lAHaNs — S🧃 (@godsfavvchild) May 26, 2022

What is this information? pic.twitter.com/3ffAwrXFiA — Neeraj Singh (@Ghorfilmy) May 26, 2022

The entire episode began when Urvashi told in an interaction with a news portal said, “I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes.” But that wasn’t the end as she even claimed that the ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ actor praised her acting skills as well. “He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night?” Urvashi added.

While Urvashi’s red carpet looks turned many heads at Cannes 2022, her statement did trend on social media as desis had a gala time sharing witty comments about her claim.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi is all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite ‘365 Days’ fame-actor Michele Morrone. Helmed by Barbara Bialowas, the project which is currently titled ‘Renata Fonte’ is being produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes.

