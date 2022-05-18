Cannes 2022: India Becomes First 'Country Of Honour' At The Film Festival; Six Indian Movies To Be Screened This Year

Apart from actress Deepika Padukone becoming a member of the jury at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, India has been named as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Film. The popular Cannes Market which runs alongside to the film festival, commenced its 75th edition on Tuesday (May 17). And celebrating the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister and the Indian delegation led Anurag Thakur, took to Twitter to celebrate the ‘historic’ moment.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Thakur tweeted, “A historic moment as India the 1st ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes gets set to manifest into the ‘content hub of the world and the preferred ‘post production hub’ for global film makers.”

A historic moment as India 🇮🇳 the 1st ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes gets set to manifest into the ‘content hub of the world and the preferred ‘post production hub’ for global film makers. pic.twitter.com/GNHm1jWIiB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 17, 2022

Penning a special message to the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world. The Government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector.”

PM #Modi wishes a grand success to the #CannesFilmFestival2022. In a statement he said, “This edition of Cannes Film Festival is special in many ways. Many Indian startups will showcase their strengths to the cinema world & Indian pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema.” pic.twitter.com/7i0jMU6Xco — Mojo Story (@themojostory) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the list of six films which will be screened at the festival include R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’, ‘Niraye Thathakalulla Maram’, ‘Godavari’, ‘Boomba Ride’, ‘Dhuin’ and ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’.

On the other hand, the Indian delegation led by Thakur made their presence felt at the event as they posed for the shutterbugs while posing on the red carpet. The list included R Madhavan, Vani Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, music composer Ricky Kej and Prasoon Joshi. Meanwhile, actresses Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation.

SEE ALSO: Deepika Padukone Is The Only Indian On Cannes Film Festival Jury; Read Details

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Cannes 2022: India Becomes First 'Country Of Honour' At The Film Festival; Six Indian Movies To Be Screened This Year