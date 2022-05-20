Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Viral Clip Explaining Her Role As Jury Member Is Twitter's Latest Meme-Fodder

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently in France attending the prestigious 75th Cannes Films Festival, was quizzed about her role as a member of the jury during a press conference. But seems like Deepika’s response to the straightforward question failed to convince the internet as many felt the actress was quite ‘confused’ about her role.

“I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility,” Deepika said during the press conference at Cannes 2022. She continued, “I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize.” Watch the viral video here:

While the ‘Padmaavat’ actress used words like ‘movies’, ‘responsibilities’, ‘creative process’ and much more to explain her point, her efforts seemed futile as the internet was quick to turn her ‘confused’ answer into a meme-fodder.

This is what happens when you have not done the homework and are not attentive enough in class. Been through such moments in class 6, 7 & 8 😜 — Alok Tewary (@AlokTewary3) May 19, 2022

It is when the question came out of syllabus and fatte mare ja rahe hain — Nitin Sharma (@NitinSh86167651) May 19, 2022

They should have considered Priyanka Chopra as jury as she us so talented and crystal clear. I love PC❤❤ — Rashmi Das (@RrDInSoUcianT) May 19, 2022

Earlier this week, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ made a grand statement on the red carpet by opting for a retro look, but ended up sparking a meme-fest online as eagle-eyed fans criticized her heavy chandelier earrings. Read more about it here.

While Deepika continues to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her stylish red carpet choices, fans have been pretty excited about her upcoming project, Pathaan. While the Siddharth Anand will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return on the big screen after a long break, it also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. In addition to ‘Pathaan’, Deepika has interesting projects like ‘Project K’ and ‘Fighter’ in the pipeline as well.

