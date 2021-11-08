Canelo Alvarez’s next fight tipped to be Artur Beterbiev after Caleb Plant win

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says Canelo Alvarez could take on Artur Beterbiev in his next fight after he defeated Caleb Plant.

Canelo became the undisputed super middleweight champion on Saturday after beating Plant by knock-out in the 11th round.

He could now take on a new challenge and hard-hitting Beterbiev could be the perfect candidate.

Sulaiman told Sky Sports: “Yes. Beterbiev makes a mandatory defence in December and will be open to do anything he wants to do. It would be a tremendous match. Beterbiev is undefeated, he is a heavy, heavy puncher.

“He would be a very strong threat to Canelo’s legacy. But Canelo wants to keep going further and further so let’s see.”

And Canelo won’t back down from the challenge, saying last week: “No, not crazy. I love the idea. I love challenges. I like [to fight bigger guys] because I know what to do in there, so it’s easy for me.”

The fight would see Canelo return to the lightweight division and a win over Beterbiev would see him claim the WBC and IBF belts.

However, before a fight can be arranged Beterbiev will take to the ring to face Marcus Browne in December. The star will attempt to retain his belts and continue his 100% knock-out record.

Another option for Canelo in the meantime is UFC star Kamuru Usman who said he wanted to fight the Mexican after he defeated Colby Covington at the weekend.

He said: “I like that. I want to challenge myself. I know a lot of people are going to talk down, ‘You don’t want this, you don’t want that.’

“Yeah, don’t get me wrong, he’s a master at what he does. I love it and I respect it, which is why I want to challenge myself in that way. The last time I was an underdog, we saw what happened.

“I get it, but we’re the ones who take those risks. We’re the ones who are willing to go over there and take that risk. They won’t dare come over here and take that risk.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Canelo Alvarez’s next fight tipped to be Artur Beterbiev after Caleb Plant win