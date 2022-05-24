Canelo Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight on 17 September

Canelo Alvarez will face Gennady Golovkin for a third time on 17 September at a yet to be determined location.

The Mexican suffered only the second defeat of his professional career against Dmitry Bivol earlier this month but has opted to face Golovkin in a trilogy bout rather than pursue an immediate rematch against the Russian.

Canelo and Golvokin’s first bout was controversially ruled a draw five years ago, with many believing Golovkin was the rightful winner. Canelo then claimed a narrow points victory in their rematch with the decision once again disputed.

More follows…

