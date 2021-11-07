Canelo Alvarez inflicts superb Caleb Plant knockout to become undisputed world super-middleweight champion

Canelo Alvarez overcame a frustrating night to inflict a ruthless knockout of Caleb Plant and further enhance his glittering legacy by becoming boxing’s first ever undisputed super-middleweight world champion.
Engaging in a The Mexican superstar came into the bout defending his WBA Super, WBO, and WBC titles, while the American held the remaining IBF belt.
The build-up to the fight has been packed with bad blood, stemming from trash talk at a press conference in September where Plant was cut by a cuffing blow from Canelo after reacting angrily to a push from the pound-for-pound king.
Alvarez, a four-weight world champion who has revealed he hopes to only fight for seven more years, came out to his adoring fans at a packed out MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
The 31-year-old moves to a remarkable 57-1-2, while Plant suffers his first loss of his career, dropping to 21-1.
More to follow…
