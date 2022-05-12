Deborah James, the cancer campaigner and podcast host, has been awarded a damehood, the government has confirmed.

The 40-year-old has raised more than £3.7m after setting up a Just Giving page to raise money for clinical trials, research, and raising awareness of bowel cancer.

More follows…

Source Link Cancer campaigner Deborah James receives damehood days after revealing she ‘could have weeks to live’