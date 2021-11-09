CancelTravisScott: Rapper faces Spotify and Coachella boycott calls after Astroworld tragedy

Online users are rallying to block Travis Scott’s music on Spotify and stop him performing at Coachella in April next year.

The calls to boycott the rapper have intensified in the days since the devastating Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston on Friday (5 November).

The deadly crowd surge during Scott’s performance left eight concert-goers dead and hundreds more injured.

Scott and Astroworld organiser Live Nation are facing more than a dozen lawsuits, as of Monday (8 November), and at least two criminal investigations into the fatal stampede are currently underway.

As videos from the ill-fated concert showed, Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after a mass casualty incident was declared at the concerty.

Amid reports that the singer ignored prior warnings of a “combustible atmosphere” at the stadium, former fans of the “Sicko Mode” musician are now blocking his music on Spotify.

Multiple twitter users also shared instructions on how to mute Scott’s music on Spotify, a service that compensates artists based on the number of times their songs are streamed.

On her vow to never play Scott’s music again, a former Scott fan told the Daily Beast she feels “physically sick” listening to the rapper’s songs.

She continued: “I wish that cancel culture would actually do its job and de-platform him, because everything that he’s done in his career, every choice he’s made, has led up to this moment where so many people have lost their lives.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A Change.org petition urging Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival CEO Paul Tollette to drop Scott from the April line-up has also surfaced online.

Started by Sendero Secreto on Sunday (7 November), the petition was less than 2,000 signatures short of the 15,000 goal at the time of writing.

Secreto wrote: “With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performer at all of their festivals. “

Critical of Scott’s follow-up statements, posted to his Instagram Stories a day after the show, Secreto called his apology video an “insincere attempt at garnering sympathy”.

In the videos, Scott said his team is working “to identify the families” of the Astroworld victims to assist them “through this tough time”.

The 30-year-old rapper added that his fans “really mean the world” to him, and that he stops shows if he notices “anything that’s going on” to help them “get the help they need”.

“I could just never imagine the severity of the situation,” Scott said.

Many online users, like Secreto, agreed that Scott’s Instagram statement did not come off as genuine.

Scott, who is allegedly notorious for encouraging his fans to “rage” at his concerts, has previously been convicted of disorderly conduct at his shows in 2015 and 2017.

In 2017, a fan also sued Scott after he was pushed from a third floor balcony during one of his shows in Manhattan. The rapper was allegedly inviting fans to stage dive, telling them not to be scared.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link #CancelTravisScott: Rapper faces Spotify and Coachella boycott calls after Astroworld tragedy