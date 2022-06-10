Cancelled flights today – live: EasyJet grounds 72 services while British Airways axes another 110

EasyJet has axed a further 72 flights today as Britons hoping to get away for a summer break are hit by travel chaos.

Most of the cancellations are to and from easyJet’s main base, London Gatwick.

Britain’s biggest budget airline is currently cancelling around 30 flights daily at a few days’ notice due to staff shortages.

But some passengers are getting considerably less warning, only told within a few hours of their scheduled departure time.

Meanwhile, British Airways is still cancelling more than 100 short-haul flights a day to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport.

BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

Elsewhere, Priti Patel has accused Labour MP of “deliberate and inappropriate scaremongering” after he raised the subject of passport delays in Parliament.

Show latest update 1654848821 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog. We’ll be giving you all the latest travel updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 10 June 2022 09:13 1654792753 Guests set to miss much-postponed wedding due to flight cancellations A bride has told reporters she fears a number of her guests will no longer make it to her wedding in Spain this week, due to the ongoing, last-minute easyJet cancellations. Florence Broderick said her family’s flights to the ceremony in Madrid were cancelled this week, with some of them now sure to miss her “lifetime event”. Her wedding had already been postponed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We were just praying that it wouldn’t be cancelled, but tonight the big flight has been cancelled,” she told the BBC. “Everyone is scrambling to get to London and book a flight, but the prices are through the roof.” “To potentially not make a lifetime event… it sucks. “If you don’t have as many staff, surely commercially, this should be planned for?” Lucy Thackray 9 June 2022 17:39 1654791460 ‘Stricter controls for British travelers’ causing queues and delays at Spanish airports “Stricter controls for British travellers due to the UK’s exit from the EU” is a major cause of current queues and delays at Spain’s airports, the Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported. Lack of staff at airfields and a shortage of police officers are the other reasons offered for the long queues photographed by many tourists during the past month. On Tuesday a passenger video showed wide, packed queues of hundreds of holidaymakers waiting to go through passport control at Madrid’s Barajas Airport. “Spain will be one of the most affected [by the UK’s exit from the EU],” explains the newspaper, “because tourists residing in the United Kingdom account for more than 20 per cent of the foreign travelers who arrive in the country each year.” A police union representative predicted that the present queues will only get worse as we move into summer. “Summer is just around the corner and there will be a notable increase in passengers who will take longer to pass the controls. Therefore, there is no doubt that there will be more congestion,” said a spokesperson for the country’s largest police union, Jupol. The Spanish police force this week announced that it would be hiring 500 new officers to staff the busist airports, including Madrid and Barcelona’s. Lucy Thackray 9 June 2022 17:17 1654789815 Virgin Atlantic’s new London to Austin flights will go daily from spring 2023 Following Virgin Atlantic launch of direct flights to Austin, Texas from London on 25 May, the transatlantic airline has announced the route will go daily from April 2023. Chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen announced the increase to the schedule at a launch event on Wednesday, saying it was due to strong sales during the initial booking period. He said: “Seeing our aircraft touch down in Austin today fills me with great pride and is a momentous occasion as it represents Virgin Atlantic’s new phase of growth. “Austin is our first new US route since 2017 and we know its impressive food, arts and music scene has already caught the eye of our customers. “We’ve seen a huge demand for bookings and as a result, we’re happy to confirm that the route will increase to a daily service from spring 2023.” Return economy fares start at £516 per person, premium at £817 and Upper Class from £2,014. Lucy Thackray 9 June 2022 16:50 1654787927 Further train strikes to take place 23-29 June, 13-14 July, say unions Train drivers are to strike over pay and more rail workers are to be balloted for industrial action in growing disputes in the industry which threaten huge travel disruption in the coming weeks. Aslef announced strikes at three companies in separate rows over pay, while the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) served notice of an industrial action ballot. Members of Aslef on Hull Trains will strike on June 26, at Greater Anglia on June 23 and on Croydon Tramlink on June 28 and 29 and July 13 and 14. The TSSA said it will ballot hundreds of workers for industrial action at train operator Avanti West Coast in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are set to strike on Network Rail and 13 train companies later this month, while the RMT and Unite have announced a walkout on London Underground as well. TSSA said it is demanding from Avanti a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for 2022, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which reflects the rising cost of living. Voting will start on June 15 and close two weeks later, with the union saying strikes could start in mid-July if there is support from members. TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Avanti West Coast needs to come to the table to face the concerns of their staff and tell their paymasters in government that widespread rail disruption is on the cards. “Avanti West Coast staff are asking for some basic fair treatment – not to be sacked from their jobs; a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living-crisis; and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions. “We could be seeing a summer of discontent across our railways. We are preparing for all options, including co-ordinated strike action.” Avanti operates passenger train services from London Euston to Birmingham, Crewe, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow. PA 9 June 2022 16:18 1654787147 What are my rights if my flight is cancelled? Dozens of flights are being cancelled by airlines each day due to staff shortages and absences due to sickness. British Airways, easyJet and Tui have all made the decision to cut back their summer schedules, with most routes being cancelled in advance and passengers notified. The airlines say this will allow them to operate more efficiently and reduce the risk of last-minute cancellations. Read our guide to your rights if an airline cancels a flight at short notice or makes you suffer long delays: Simon Calder 9 June 2022 16:05 1654785343 Last-minute flight cancellations are unacceptable, says Which? Consumer champion Which? has called the slew of daily flight cancellations for thousands of passengers “totally unacceptable”. Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Thousands of EasyJet passengers have had their travel plans thrown into chaos by flight cancellations. Some holidaymakers have been notified on the day they were due to travel, which is totally unacceptable. “We continue to hear concerning examples of the airline failing to fulfil its legal obligations to passengers and ignoring their rights. If a flight is cancelled within 14 days of departure, passengers could be entitled to compensation and should be offered the option of being rerouted using another carrier if necessary. We know this requirement is not always being met, so the government and Civil Aviation Authority must intervene where airlines are playing fast and loose with the rules. “The cavalier approach some airlines are currently taking towards their customers is a reminder of why passenger rights must be strengthened. The government should drop plans to slash compensation for delayed and cancelled domestic flights and give the CAA direct fining powers so it can properly hold airlines to account when they flout the law.” Helen Coffey 9 June 2022 15:35 1654782132 Ryanair faces backlash for ‘insulting’ language test Ryanair should face regulatory action in the UK after using an “ignorant, insulting and discriminatory” Afrikaans test for South Africans, the House of Lords heard. The Irish budget airline has reportedly stood by its policy of requiring South Africans travelling on flights to the UK to prove their nationality by taking a test in the Afrikaans language. The move has triggered outrage, as there are 11 official languages in South Africa, and the enforcement of Akfrikaans is associated with Apartheid. Baroness Chakrabarti, former director of Liberty and former Labour Shadow Attorney General, told peers: “Using Akfrikaans to verify citizenship is as ignorant as it is insulting and discriminatory.” She asked the Government to “explore all potential regulatory options to persuade Ryanair to the cause of common sense and decency.” Ryanair has said it has to carry out the extra test because of increased cases of fraudulent South African passports being used to enter the UK, and that airlines found to have taken a passenger to the UK with a fake passport face a fine of £2,000. However, transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton said it was not UK policy to demand a language test. She agreed that Ryanair’s actions were “morally dubious and surely not appropriate”. PA 9 June 2022 14:42 1654778919 Further rail strikes announced More rail strikes have been announced as drivers on Hull Trains, Greater Anglia and Croydon Tramlink prepare to walk out. Further disruption to train services is anticipated this month as drivers on Hull Trains, Greater Anglia and Croydon Tramlink prepare to stage strikes in separate disputes over pay. The train drivers’ union Aslef announced the industrial action for “later this month”. PA 9 June 2022 13:48 1654778031 Comair collapse: British Airways’ South African partner ‘beyond rescue’ Comair, the airline that flew in British Airways colours in southern Africa, will not fly again, its rescue practitioners have said. Richard Ferguson, who had been seeking to save the business for two years, said: “We did our utmost to secure the funding, but – when we were unable to do so – had no option to lodge the application. It is an extremely sad day for the company, its employees, its customers and South African aviation.” The collapse has taken around 40 per cent out of South Africa’s aviation capacity. Comair had a Southern African network connecting with BA services, flying between Johannesburg and neighbouring countries including Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also operated South Africa’s first budget airline, Kulula, whose name means “It’s easy”, primarily serving Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Read the full story: Simon Calder 9 June 2022 13:33

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cancelled flights today – live: EasyJet grounds 72 services while British Airways axes another 110