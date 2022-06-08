Cancelled flights today – live: EasyJet, BA and Wizz Air hit by more disruption

EasyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air passengers are facing another day of travel disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue.

Dozens of trips – either starting or ending at British airports – are already thought to have been called off on Wednesday after others were axed the day before.

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 from its main base at Heathrow, while Easy Jet and Wizz Air also also continuing to axe journeys.

Gatwick Airport is also being affected by flight cancellations, with journeys to Copenhagen, Dubrovnik and Nice among those affected. Bristol Airport is also facing axed trips.

Many of the flights axed involve Italian airports, who are bracing for crews to go on strike.

The travel sector is grappling with an ongoing issue arising from staff shortages and absences due to sickness.

On Tuesday, British Airways cancelled almost 120 flights to and from Heathrow and easyJet grounded around 60 involving UK airports.

Show latest update 1654675867 Italian strikes add to air travel chaos Airline passengers face further widespread disruption on Wednesday with industrial action in Italy adding to the expected dozens of cancellations. Simon Calder, our travel correspondent, reports: Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 09:11 1654674211 Where is seeing cancellations today? Here is a quick look at what is happening today, according to Flight Aware tracker: At least 12 departures from Gatwick Airport have been cancelled today – mostly Easy Jet – as well as 14 flights coming into the London airport.

Bristol Airport is also being hit by a number of Easy Jet cancellations

Heathrow is also seeing cancellations, including BA flights

Flights involved in Italian airports – which are bracing for strike action today – are among those affected by Wednesday’s cancellations Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 08:43 1654673384 Another day of disruption… It looks like there is going to be another day of disruption for airline passengers, with cancelled Easy Jet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights going into and leaving the UK. We will be posting updates as the day goes on here. Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 08:29 1654653600 Exclusive: Chaos mounts for EasyJet passengers with more than 60 flight cancellations today Thousands of easyJet passengers – many of them stranded abroad – have woken to the news that their flights have been cancelled. The Independent has calculated at least 60 easyJet flights are grounded on Tuesday, adding to the hundreds cancelled over the bank holiday weekend. Ahn estimated 10,000 passengers are affected – including some who are still trying to get home from Mediterranean islands such as Ibiza, Malta and Sicily. Ali Haynes, her partner and five-month-old baby arrived at Luton airport three hours before departure for Palermo, as easyJet had requested. She tweeted: “Two hours before, when we’re checked in and through security … text message ‘flight cancelled’. Simon Calder reports: Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 03:00 1654650000 Images capture extensive queues at Gatwick South Terminal. Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Tuesday and passengers who could travel were forced to wait in long queues at airports. Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 02:00 1654646400 Is Brexit causing the flight cancellation crisis? The government is under mounting pressure to add aviation jobs to its Shortage Occupations list – reducing hurdles for EU workers to help fill gaps at overstretched airports and airlines. Meanwhile the government insists that airlines and airports are to blame, and says Brexit provides huge benefits for UK air passengers. Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 01:00 1654642200 Thousands more see travel plans wrecked as flight chaos continues Thousands more airline passengers saw their travel plans thrown into disarray on Tuesday as the sector struggles to cope with staff shortages. EasyJet axed at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick the worst affected airport. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports. British Airways cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice. Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 23:50 1654638628 Rail strike: When will it start and which trains will be affected? After members of the RMT rail union voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions, their union has called nationwide rail strikes for three dates in late June. Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June. What could the effect be? And are other disputes on the horizon? Here is Simon Calder with the key questions and answers: Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 22:50 1654635036 Rail strikes ‘incredibly disappointing’, says Shapps Transport secretary Grant Shapps has described the planned rail strike action as “incredibly disappointing”, warning it could “drive passengers away from the rail network for good.” He said: “The pandemic has changed travel habits – with 25 per cent fewer ticket sales and the taxpayer stepping in to keep the railways running at a cost of £16 billion, equivalent to £600 per household. We must act now to put the industry on a sustainable footing. “We are working with industry to reduce disruption caused by strike action, but unions are jumping the gun by announcing this when talks have only just begun. “We once again want to urge the unions to come to talks with the rail industry so we can work together to build a better, more modern, passenger-focused railway.” Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 21:50 1654631428 Three days of rail strikes across UK announced for late June Rail strikes have been announced for three dates in late June after workers voted in favour of industrial action. RMT union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June. The industrial action coincides with several big events including Glastonbury. According to the RMT, it will be “the biggest dispute on the network since 1989” and involve 40,000 workers. The union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, has vowed “a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system”. Helen Coffey and Simon Calder have the details: Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 20:50

