Cancelled flights today – live: EasyJet axes 60 more services as train strikes threaten summer plans

EasyJet has axed a further 60 flights today as Britons hoping to get away for a summer break are hit by travel chaos.

Most of the cancellations are to and from easyJet’s main base, London Gatwick.

Britain’s biggest budget airline is currently cancelling around 30 flights daily at a few days’ notice due to staff shortages.

But some passengers are getting considerably less warning; travellers from Bristol to Lisbon were told at 5am that the only flight of the day is grounded, while a flight between Edinburgh and Birmingham was cancelled just three hours ahead of departure.

Meanwhile, planned train strikes look set to go ahead later this month, further wrecking Brits’ travel plans.

Three 24-hour walkouts will take place on 21, 23 and 25 June by RMT members working for 13 train operators and Network Rail, while separate industrial action is planned by London Underground staff on 21 June.

Together, the walkouts threaten travel chaos for commuters, as well as for those attending concerts, Test match cricket and the Glastonbury festival.

Show latest update 1654762723 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be sharing all the latest updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 9 June 2022 09:18 1654714832 Rail travel chaos later this month On top of flight disruption in the UK, travellers could be hit by rail strikes later this month. Tens of thousands of railway workers are to stage three days of national strikes, in what their union RMT says will be the biggest walkout since 1989. Helen Coffey and Simon Calder report Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 20:00 1654711232 Dozens of flights cancelled today due to aviation strike in Italy A strike by Italian aviation workers has caused more misery for UK travellers today. Dozens of flights between the UK and Italy were cancelled, with easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways among the airlines affected. EasyJet axed 20 flights from Gatwick, including departures to Bologna, Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice. The airline told passengers: “Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.” Some 14 flights between London airports and Milan were cancelled by British Airways, while Ryanair scrapped a handful of flights between Italy and Stansted. A Ryanair spokesman said: “Due to air traffic control (ATC) strikes at Milan Bergamo, Milan Malpensa, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Cuneo and Parma airports, we have regrettably been forced to cancel a number of flights on Wednesday. “These ATC strikes are completely beyond our control and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience they will inevitably cause.” Aviation workers who are members of two Italian unions had staged a strike from 10am until 2pm over various issues including pay, sick pay, time off and refreshments. One of the unions, the Italian Union of Transport Workers (UILT), has warned that if an agreement is not reached, “this will be only the first of a series of protest actions”. EasyJet and British Airways continued to cancel flights to and from other locations other than Italy due to staff shortages. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 19:00 1654707632 Arrest after assault that delayed BA flight for almost two hours Police have arrested and cautioned a man for common assault after an incident on board a plane waiting to take off from Heathrow. A 24-year-old woman flight attendant had been assaulted on the British Airways flight bound for Barbados. The flight was delayed by nearly two hours. The assault happened on a British Airways flight (PA Archive) Officers were called to Terminal 3 at 12:40pm on Monday. A 24-year-old man was arrested and subsequently cautioned for common assault, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said. The flight attendant was not injured, the police added. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 18:00 1654704032 Government blasted for ‘doing nothing for aviation industry’ Airline lobbyist Willie Walsh has criticised transport secretary Grant Shapps for having blamed the aviation industry for hundreds of cancelled flights. The director-general of the International Air Transport Association said Mr Shapps has been “absolutely useless in his approach to the coronavirus crisis”. He also said, at a conference in Paris on Tuesday: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, as minister of transport, he’s done nothing for the industry.” International Air Transport Association director-general Willie Walsh (PA Archive) Mr Walsh, a former chief executive officer of British Airways parent IAG SA, said earlier in a panel debate that Mr Shapps – who heads the Department for Transport (DfT) – didn’t know what he was talking about when it came to aviation. The DfT said in comments emailed to Bloomberg that the sector received £8 billion of support during the pandemic. The government has also said that airlines cut too many jobs during the pandemic, had failed to plan for the eventual recovery of travel demand, and had sold too many passenger tickets. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 17:00 1654700703 ICYMI: What is causing travel chaos? The government is under mounting pressure to add aviation jobs to its Shortage Occupations list – reducing hurdles for EU workers to help fill gaps at overstretched airports and airlines. What is causing the disruption? Simon Calder reports: Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 16:05 1654699720 Rail strikes: What impact could they have? Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June. What could the effect be? And are other disputes on the horizon? Our travel correspondent Simon Calder reports: Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 15:48 1654696432 Which BA flights have been grounded? British Airways has cancelled 122 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday. The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Simon Calder and Helen Coffey report: Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 14:53 1654694513 More travel chaos on the way On top of flight disruption in the UK, travellers could be hit rail strikes later this month. Tens of thousands of railway workers are to stage three days of national strikes, in what their union says will be the biggest walkout since 1989. My colleagues Helen Coffey and Simon Calder report: Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 14:21 1654692245 Manchester Airport in ‘disarray from start to finish’, traveller says Manchester Airport is in “disarray from start to finish”, a passenger has said as he posted a video appearing to show scores of unclaimed suitcases overflowing from a carousel. Paul Quinn uploaded the video to Twitter on Wednesday morning. There has been severe disruption at the airport this week due to staff shortages. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 13:44

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cancelled flights today – live: EasyJet axes 60 more services as train strikes threaten summer plans