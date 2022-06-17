Cancelled flights – live: Airlines told to cut up to 50 services a day as Gatwick airport caps operations

Passengers due to fly from Gatwick this summer may be told their flight is cancelled after the airport announced it would be putting a cap on daily operations.

Gatwick bosses have asked airlines to cut back their schedules in the hope “that passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service”.

While the majority of passengers will fly as planned, on the busiest days, airlines will be told to cancel up to 50 flights – requiring thousands of passengers already booked on them to find alternative departures.

The airport has agreed with airlines to reduce planned operations from a maximum of 900 daily departures and arrivals to 825 in July and 850 in August.

Passengers on easyJet will bear the brunt of the cancelled flights, with British Airways, Wizz Air, Vueling and Tui also expected to ground departures.

Elsewhere, Heathrow is talking to airlines about reducing flights – British Airways, which has more than half the slots at the UK’s busiest airport, is already cancelling around 120 departures a day ahead of time.

Show latest update 1655453324 Flying from Gatwick this summer? Stand by for changes Airline passengers booked to fly from Gatwick this summer could be contacted and told their flight has been cancelled. The airport, the second busiest in the UK after Heathrow, has announced plans to cap operations in July and August – with airlines instructed to cut some departures. Read our full explainer: Simon Calder 17 June 2022 09:08 1655453198 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 17 June 2022 09:06

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cancelled flights - live: Airlines told to cut up to 50 services a day as Gatwick airport caps operations