State prosecutors in Mexico announced Tuesday morning that two Canadians have been found stabbed to death in the Caribbean coast resort Playa del Carmen.

The names and hometowns of the two Canadians are not yet available. Canada’s Global Affairs ministry said in a statement that it is aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mexico.

This story will be updated.

