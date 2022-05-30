Canada would implement a “national freeze” on handgun ownership and force owners of “military-style assault weapons” to sell their guns to the government under newly introduced legislation, prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.
“As a government, as a society, we have a responsibility to act to prevent more tragedies,” Mr Trudeau said on Monday.
The proposals come in the wake of last week’s deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people, and a 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that was the Canada’s deadliest.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Source Link Canada proposes national freeze on gun sales and buying back assault rifles after Uvalde shooting