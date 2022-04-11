Can You Spot Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In These Paintings? Because Netizens Certainly Can't

Looks like everyone is talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumored wedding and even students of the Gurukul Art College in Mumbai hopped on the bandwagon. The news agency IANS shared a picture of these students painting Alia and Ranbir as they congratulated them on their impending nuptials. As soon as the picture was shared, netizens reacted and said that the paintings did not resemble the actors at all. Netizens trolled the paintings made by the students and said that the paintings looked more like Sonakshi Sinha and MS Dhoni.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the paintings made by the students and wrote, “the students should probably rethink their career choices.” Other netizens followed the suit and left hilarious comments on the post, one user wrote, “Sonakshi Sinha and MS Dhoni also getting married ?,” while another wrote, “This is why Amitabh didn’t encourage arts in his Gurukul college.”

Sonakshi Sinha and MS Dhoni also getting married ? — Prithvi (@Puneite_) April 10, 2022

Ranbir after seeing this Art pic.twitter.com/kP8SkjHpxB — Luca (@amphoteric_) April 11, 2022

Pahle wali tasveer mein Aaj Tak ki Anchor “Shweta Singh” aur Serial Actor “Shoaib Ibrahim” hai aur dusri tasveer mein “Sonakshi sinha” & SSR hai Phir Alia Ranbir kaha’n hai? 🤔 — Aazad آزاد (@itsAazad) April 10, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan would have never introduced art in Gurukul – it’s all his successor SRK’s doing — aakash mehrotra 🏳️‍🌈 (@aakashmehrotra) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, other users defended the students and said that art should be appreciated, “They’re spending their time with brushes and paints, instead of tweeting. I think that’s a win over 90% of the people on this site. Let’s not shit on students, thank you.” Another user wrote, “A bunch of kids do random paintings and a bunch of 40 year olds to take it to twitter to question their career choices, their drawing abilities, and their talents. Let’s remember who the adults here are. Unbelievable!”

They’re spending their time with brushes and paints, instead of tweeting. I think that’s a win over 90% of the people on this site. Let’s not shit on students, thank you. 🙏🏼 — Nishant Jain | SneakyArtist (@SneakyArt) April 10, 2022

A bunch of kids do random paintings and a bunch of 40 year olds to take it to twitter to question their career choices, their drawing abilities, and their talents. Let’s remember who the adults here are. Unbelievable! — uppittu (@uppittu91) April 10, 2022

Seems you can do a better job than them… Please present your own artwork and let us sit and judge you instead of students who are still learning…. — Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) April 11, 2022

