Can You Spot Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In These Paintings? Because Netizens Certainly Can't

Looks like everyone is talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumored wedding and even students of the Gurukul Art College in Mumbai hopped on the bandwagon. The news agency IANS shared a picture of these students painting Alia and Ranbir as they congratulated them on their impending nuptials. As soon as the picture was shared, netizens reacted and said that the paintings did not resemble the actors at all. Netizens trolled the paintings made by the students and said that the paintings looked more like Sonakshi Sinha and MS Dhoni.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the paintings made by the students and wrote, “the students should probably rethink their career choices.” Other netizens followed the suit and left hilarious comments on the post, one user wrote, “Sonakshi Sinha and MS Dhoni also getting married ?,” while another wrote, “This is why Amitabh didn’t encourage arts in his Gurukul college.”

Meanwhile, other users defended the students and said that art should be appreciated, “They’re spending their time with brushes and paints, instead of tweeting. I think that’s a win over 90% of the people on this site. Let’s not shit on students, thank you.” Another user wrote, “A bunch of kids do random paintings and a bunch of 40 year olds to take it to twitter to question their career choices, their drawing abilities, and their talents. Let’s remember who the adults here are. Unbelievable!”

