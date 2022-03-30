Can you pre-order the Dyson zone air-purifying headphones?

Picture the scene. You’re walking down a noisy city street, bopping to Ariana Grande’s latest ditty through your favourite pair of wireless headphones, when car horns start blaring and drivers start shouting. That’s annoying enough – you’ve been attempting to enjoy her soprano, for pity’s sake – but unbeknownst to you, you’ve actually also been inhaling in some nasty London air.

According to Dyson, the solution to this age-old problem is a pair of noise cancelling over-ear headphones, which double up as a personal purifier for your nose and mouth. Called the Dyson zone, this weird gadget secures you inside a bubble, free from air and noise pollution.

You may snigger, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 9 in 10 people globally are currently breathing in air that exceeds pollutant limit guidelines Londoners were even told to exercise indoors at the start of 2022 due to high pollution levels.

The Dyson zone is just one product in a laundry list of innovative gadgets launched by the company in recent years, though the zone might be the most bizarre one. Other products include the brand new Dyson airwrap multi-styler (£479.99, Dyson.co.uk) and the formaldehyde hot and cold Dyson air purifier (£599, Currys.co.uk).

So what is this Dyson zone exactly? How does it work, how much does it cost and, for real, when can you pre-order this air purifying dreamboat? Find out below.

Dyson zone: Dyson.co.uk – available autumn 2022, price TBC

The Dyson zone is the company’s first foray into audio gear, combining a noise-cancelling wireless headphones audio experience with air purification tech through a mouth visor – the first of its kind as far as we know.

According to the company, each ear cup houses two motors, compressor fans and an air purifying dual-layer filter. The compressors pull in the air, filters it and then pipes it through the visor, allowing the wearer to breathe in fresh air. The visor itself doesn’t actually touch your face, and snaps onto the headphones using a series of magnets. It can be flipped down or removed completely and used with face mask attachments, which are provided in the box.

Dyson says that the filters scourge the air of 99 per cent of nasty particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen and gas pollutants such as sulphur and nitrogen dioxide, as well as bacteria – though it doesn’t seem to have been tested with Covid-19. There are four air purification modes: low, medium, high and auto. The auto mode adjusts the purification level based on how heavy you’re breathing.

There are three different noise cancellation modes too, including isolation mode, conversation mode and transparency mode, much like more traditional wireless ANC headphones. Isolation mode will provide the highest level of noise cancellation, conversation mode is activated when you hinge down the visor, turning off air purification to conserve battery and amplifying voices, while transparency mode amplifies street sounds, so you’re more aware of your surroundings.

Can you pre-order the Dyson zone?

Not yet. While the Dyson zone is scheduled to be released this autumn, you can’t currently pre-order the strange-looking gadget. The company hasn’t revealed a price for the zone either, but we expect it to be a pretty pricey device. Some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones cost over £200, while Dyson’s air purifiers can cost up to £600. Whatever it is, we’re intrigued to try the Dyson zone out for ourselves (stay tuned).

