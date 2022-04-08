Can Will Smith still be nominated for Oscars during his ban?

Will Smith has been banned by the Academy from the Oscars for the next 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at last month’s ceremony.

However, it has been revealed that Smith can still be nominated for the prestigious honour, but would not be able to pick up the award in person – or virtually – if he were to win another Oscar.

Smith, who won his first Oscar this year for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, can still be nominated for future Academy Awards, reports The Washington Post.

His eligibilty has not been impacted by the ban and he will also be able to retain the award he won last month.

Smith resigned from the Academy on 1 April, five days after he slapped comedian Rock on stage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on 27 March.

Earlier today (8 April) the Academy board met to decide Smith’s fate.

In an open letter, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson revealed that Smith would be banned from attending the Oscars and other Academy events, in person as well as virtually, for 10 years.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” they wrote. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

