Can ‘RRR’ Still Compete For Oscar? Film’s Team Invites Academy To Vote For SS Rajamouli’s Film In All Categories

SS Rajamouli’s RRR literally ‘roared’ at the box office, not only in India but across the world, as it became one of the biggest films in Indian cinema of all time. The Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer historical epic created such a wave that fans hoped to see it competing for an Oscar while representing India.

However, Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show was selected as India’s official entry in the category of the best international feature category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. Following the disappointing outcome, the president of Variance Films, Dylan Marchetti revealed that the film wishes to invite the Academy to consider RRR in ‘all categories’ for the Oscars 2023.

As per a report from Variety, he said, ”We have seen the film gross over $140 million worldwide to become one of India’s highest grossing films of all time and become the first film in history to trend globally on Netflix for over 14 weeks,” Marchetti also pointed out the biggest achievements of RRR overseas.

He further added, ”We have heard fans from around the world tell us that they believe this is one of the best films of the year from any nation. We agree. We proudly invite the Academy to consider ‘RRR’ in all categories.” As per the outlet, RRR is not available for Academy Streaming Room as a part of the strategy to bring the voters to the big screen to make them experience the cinematic extravagance that RRR offers.

The SS Rajamouli directorial’s team urges the Academy voters to consider the film for categories like best picture, director, original screenplay, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, original song (Naatu Naatu), original score and more. The campaign, launched by the U.S. distributor for the film, invites 1,000 Academy voters to grant a fighting chance to RRR to win an Oscar.

