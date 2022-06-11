Campaigner urges process for accessing medical cannabis to be eased

Charlotte Caldwell, a medical cannabis campaigner and the mother of a boy with severe epilepsy, has urged Health Secretary Sajid Javid to ease the financial burden on hard-pressed families paying for private subscriptions.

Families getting private medical cannabis subscriptions are “paying huge amounts of money”, with the cost-of-living crisis “really taking a grip on them”.

Charlotte is calling for families with disabled members over 18 to still be included in the Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service (RESCAS) process, which covers the service of specialist treatment.

Click here to read our free newsletter