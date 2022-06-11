Campaigner urges process for accessing medical cannabis to be eased

Posted on June 11, 2022 0

Charlotte Caldwell, a medical cannabis campaigner and the mother of a boy with severe epilepsy, has urged Health Secretary Sajid Javid to ease the financial burden on hard-pressed families paying for private subscriptions.

Families getting private medical cannabis subscriptions are “paying huge amounts of money”, with the cost-of-living crisis “really taking a grip on them”.

Charlotte is calling for families with disabled members over 18 to still be included in the Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service (RESCAS) process, which covers the service of specialist treatment.

Click here to read our free newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Campaigner urges process for accessing medical cannabis to be eased