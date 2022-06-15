Camille Vasquez to defend Johnny Depp once again over allegation he assaulted film crew member

Camille Vasquez, the surprise star of the legal team that successfully argued the defamation case against Amber Heard for Johnny Depp, will once again represent the actor in court.

Alongside fellow Brown Rudnick partner Randall Smith, Ms Vasquez will defend Mr Depp in a personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, location manager on the movie City of Lies.

Mr Brooks alleges that Mr Depp “maliciously and forcefully” punched him twice in the ribs before saying he would pay him $100,000 to punch him back in the face.

The incident took place in April 2017 and Mr Brooks says the actor’s actions were “intentional and malicious” and intended to cause him to “suffer humiliation”.

It is also alleged that Mr Depp’s “intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment”.

Mr Brooks claims he was fired from the movie when he would not sign a release waiving his right to sue over the incident.

According to legal documents , Mr Depp’s attorneys o not admit that the actor or his co-defendants hit Brooks, but argue that his injuries were due to “self-defence/defence of others”, and that Mr Brooks himself “provoked” the actions that resulted in his own injuries.

The trial is set to begin on 25 July in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, with Judge Holly Fujie presiding.

Ms Vasquez was promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick after the Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Over the seven weeks that court was in session Ms Vasquez became something of a celebrity for Mr Depp’s numerous supporters at the courthouse and online.

Her unrelenting cross-examination of Mr Depp’s ex-wife, multiple objections to questioning by Ms Heard’s lawyers, and sharp closing argument were memorable moments of the trial.

After fans noted tender interactions between Ms Vasquez and Mr Depp there was rampant speculation of a relationship between the two, but this was quickly dismissed.

Ms Vasquez said on ABC’s Good Morning America that it was “overwhelming” to have become an overnight social media star during the bombshell case.

“It’s been surreal and if I’m being honest a bit overwhelming,” she said. “But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard then it was all worth it.”

Announcing the news of her promotion to partner a week after the verdict came down, Brown Rudnick’s chairman and CEO William Baldiga said: “We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Ms Vasquez stated: “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

