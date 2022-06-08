Camille Vasquez gushes about being an ‘inspiration’ to women going to law school after Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has gushed about being an “inspiration” to women thinking about going to law school after the jury sided with the actor in his defamation trial with Amber Heard.

Ms Vasquez spoke out on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning where she told host George Stephanopoulos that it was “overwhelming” to have become a social media star during the bombshell case.

“It’s been surreal and if I’m being honest a bit overwhelming,” she said.

“But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard it was all worth it.”

Ms Vasquez developed a bizarre fandom among Mr Depp’s supporters as she represented him in his successful civil case against his ex-wife Ms Heard.

This week, she was also made a partner at the law firm where she works.

Last week, Mr Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Ms Heard after a jury of seven determined that she had defamed him on all three counts in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

In the op-ed, Ms Heard described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.

Jurors awarded Mr Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Ms Heard won one of her three counterclaims against her ex-husband, with the jury finding that Mr Depp – via his lawyer Adam Waldman – defamed her by branding her abuse allegations “fake” and a “sexual violence hoax”.

She was awarded $2m in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the Aquaman actress $8.35m out of pocket.

Ms Heard described the verdict as “a setback” for women who speak up with allegations of abuse and her attorney has already said she plans to appeal.

