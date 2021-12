The Duchess of Cornwall has hosted her annual Christmas tree-decorating gathering for seriously-ill children at Clarence House

Camilla was joined by youngsters and families supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity at her London home on Wednesday.

She spoke of how the “joy of getting you all back again this year is wonderful”.

Camilla places a bearskin hat on one of the children she invited to Clarence House (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Last year’s event was held by video-link because of the pandemic.

The duchess told her guests: “I didn’t think it was going to happen. It was up and down but thank goodness you all decided to come.”

She added: “I just really wanted to wish you all a very, very happy Christmas.”

The Duchess of Cornwall and a young guest decorate the tree (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The children were treated to a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards and a special video message from CBeebies presenter Mr Tumble.

Royal equerry Ed Andersen of the Welsh Guards, in his red tunic, carefully helped place a decoration on the tree using his sword, and also let some of the youngsters try on his bearskin hat.

Camilla with one youngster who tried on a bearskin hat belonging to royal equerry Ed Andersen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Helen & Douglas House helps families cope with the challenges of looking after a terminally-ill baby or child, while Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity provides specialist nurses and support for seriously-ill children living with complex, lifelong conditions.

Camilla is patron of both organisations.

Source Link Camilla’s joy at Christmas tree treat for youngsters at Clarence House