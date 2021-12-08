Camilla switches on Christmas tree lights at ‘marvellous’ hospice

The Duchess of Cornwall has switched on the Christmas tree lights as she visited Royal Trinity Hospice to celebrate its 130th anniversary.

Camilla met nurses, doctors, patients and their families as she toured the hospice in Clapham south London

Children from nearby St Mary’s RC Primary School sang carols around the modern Christmas tree structure.

Camilla’s switching on of the lights marked the launch of the centre’s Christmas appeal, which aims to raise millions of pounds missed in fundraising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The duchess told staff: “You are all marvellous. We owe you such gratitude for constantly going above and beyond.

“It is a very special place here and you are all wonderful.”

The duchess met Rahul Moodgal, who told her how the nurses cared for his father in his final weeks when he was ill with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

He drew a chuckle from the duchess and his mother Ann when he revealed his dad Onkar at first “was dead against” going to the hospice as he “thought it was like a prison”.

Rahool added: “After a few days he quickly realised how utterly amazing the staff were and he loved it in the end.

“I would come in to see him and he would say he was having a great time chatting up the nurses.

“They were all so great with him and it made the world of difference to us as a family.”

Camilla said: “Well it’s wonderful to know he was so well looked after.”

Royal Trinity Hospice was founded as the National Free Home for the Dying in 1891 following an appeal for funds in The Times.

The hospice became known as Royal Trinity Hospice in 2015 in recognition of its long patronage by the royal family.

