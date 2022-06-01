Cameron Diaz says having a toddler changed her stance on ageing – here’s why

Cameron Diaz has spoken candidly about ageing and how her perspective on it has changed since becoming a mother.

The 49-year-old businesswoman, who shares two-year-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden, discussed ageing and parenting during a recent interview with Gwyneth Patltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop. According to Diaz, having a toddler has “changed [her] completely,” as she’s now even more “excited” for the years to come and hopes to be alive until she’s “110”.

“The whole concept of ageing has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years,” she explained. “It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go—I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child.”

Diaz emphasised how much she wants to be with Maddix as she gets older, specifically throughout her forties.

“I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her—be there with her in her 40s,” The former actor said.

Diaz also acknowledged how she inherited her energy from grandmother, who liked to keep busy even throughout her seventies.

“My family’s from sturdy stock,” she said. “My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I’ve got some of that.”

“And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do,” she added.

The Charlie’s Angels star noted that while she’s the oldest parent in her friend group, she’s not necessarily unhappy about that.

“I’m the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids, and it’s great,” she said. “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her.”

Diaz has previously opened up being an older mother and how she’s looking forward to turning 50 this year. While appearing on Michelle Visage’s BBC podcast, Rule Breakers, last March, the wine-business owner expressed how that regardless of her age, she wants to continue to have that “energy” to do fun things with her child.

“I want to be able to be the mom who can run around and do all the fun stuff with her,” she explained. “I want my energy to stay vital. I want to feel that way to her. I don’t want her to feel like she has an old mom.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she talked about societal beauty standards in Hollywood and ageing, detailing how the “last thing” she’s concerned about “on a daily basis” is her looks.

She then confessed that while she owns multiple skincare products in her home, she doesn’t really have a beauty routine and barely even washes her face.

“I literally do nothing, I like never wash my face,” she continued. “I have a billion products that I use twice a month, if I’m lucky. I’ll be like ‘oh, I better put this on. One time works, right? Like is that all I have to do?’ I’m just not in that place right now where I put any energy.

