Cameron Diaz makes rare TV appearance on Drag Race All Stars 7 judging panel

Cameron Diaz made a rare on-screen appearance on the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

The There’s Something About Mary star announced in 2018 that she had retired from acting, four years after her last credit in the 2014 Annie remake.

Since then, she has only appeared on one TV show, as a guest on her Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore’s talk show.

However, Diaz was a guest on the opening episode of All Stars 7 on Friday (20 May), which is the first all-winners Drag Race series.

*Minor All Stars 7 spoilers below*

Appearing alongside the show’s regular panellists, Diaz admitted that she was a big fan of the reality TV series.

Diaz had only nice things to say about the queens, telling season three winner Raja that she was “gobsmacked” by her performance in the challenge.

Commenting on her blunt wig, Diaz joked: “All I saw was the blunt cut. Nobody has ever said that you can’t cut a b**** with a blunt cut.”

The retired actor compared Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne to a wood nymph, saying: “If I’m walking through the forest, I just want you to pop in front of me and wave that around in front of me.”

Of All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé’s look, she joked: “You gave me chills up my arm and I was like, ‘Woah, I just got Couleéd.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is available to watch on WOW Presents+.

