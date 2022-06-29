Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, it has been announced.

The Charlie’s Angels star has spoken candidly about her decision to step away from acting.

Her most recent screen credit was in 2014, when she starred in an adaptation fo the musical Annie alongside Jamie Foxx, her co-star in 1999 film Any Given Sunday.

Diaz, 49, will now return to screens alongside Foxx for a brand new Netflix comedy film titled Back in Action.

In 2021, the actor said she found her film career prevented her from managing other parts of her life.

Speaking to actor and comedian Kevin Hart on his new talk show, Hart to Heart, she said: “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you’re the person that is delivering one thing, you’re the person on the screen, all parts of you that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people.”

(Getty Images)

Diaz, who is married to Good Charlotte star Benji Madden, with whom she welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019, said she reached this conclusion when she was around 40.

More to follow

Source Link Cameron Diaz comes out of acting retirement with first film since 2014