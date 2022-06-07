Cambridges address reaction to Prince Louis’ behaviour over jubilee weekend

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.

However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour and thought he did not appear to be enjoying himself.

Some people criticised the royal parents for not disciplining Louis, while others defended Prince William and Kate, praising them for keeping their cool as their youngest son acted up.

Looking back at their favourite moments over the weekend, William and Kate’s official Twitter account addressed the reaction to their youngest son’s antics.

They posted a black and white photograph of William and Louis with their backs to the camera. It shows William dressed in his ceremonial uniform of the Irish Guards, where he holds the honorary title of colonel, while Louis wore a sailor’s suit reminiscent of one worn by his father in 1985.

In the caption, the Cambridges wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”

Louis was seen on two occasions over the weekend. He, and his two older siblings, eight-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, made their debut at the Trooping the Colour royal procession on Thursday as they rode in a carriage with Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.

He later stood next to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to watch the RAF flypast and delighted onlookers as he pulled several faces, covered his ears and screamed as the aircraft soared overhead.

On Sunday, Louis continued his typical toddler antics as he watched the pageant with his parents, siblings, and grandparents, the Prince of Wales and Camilla.

He blew raspberries at his mother, cheered on the performers, and sat on Prince Charles’ lap during the show, which concluded the weekend’s festivities.

The cameras also captured a few sweet moments between Louis and his mother, as he cuddled up to her and kissed her cheek.

