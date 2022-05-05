Calls for windfall tax mount as Shell announces bumper profits

The calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies reporting soaring profits mounted on Thursday after Shell reported its profits had nearly tripled to $9.1 billion (£7.3bn) at the start of this year.

“Another day, another oil and gas company making billions in profits, and yet another day when the Conservatives shamefully refuse to act with a windfall tax to bring down bills,” tweeted Labour’s shadow climate change and net zero secretary, Ed Miliband.

The oil giant announced the record first quarter profits on Thursday, saying it had recorded ”strong results in volatile times”.

The oil and gas sector have benefited from the skyrocketing prices for hydrocarbons pushed to record highs by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and surging demand as economies emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Connor Schwartz, a campaigner at the environmental organisation Friends of the Earth, said millions of people are struggling with soaring energy bills and living in heat-leaking homes as Shell reported massive profits.

“A tax on these excess profits could help pay for a nationwide free insulation programme, rolled out street-by-street, focussing on those most in need first,” he need.

“There’s no time to waste. The quickest way to bring down energy bills for good is to insulate our homes and invest in cheap and reliable renewable power. And it starts with a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies.”

Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s oil and gas campaigner, said a windfall tax on these unexpected record profits is the “fastest and fairest” way to ease pressure on households feeling the pinch and to reduce the UK’s dependence on oil and gas.

“By using a big chunk of the bloated profits that Shell, BP and others are raking in to make homes warmer, more energy efficient and kitted out with heat pumps, the government could start to really tackle the climate and cost of living crises simultaneously,” he said.

The Independent has contacted the Treasurary for comment.

