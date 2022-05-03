Calls for Biden to fulfil his promise of passing Roe v Wade into law to protect abortion

Americans have called on president Joe Biden to deliver on his promise to convert Roe versus Wade into a law as stated by him in 2019 in the run up to the presidential elections amid reports of a draft decision from the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark ruling.

“Roe v. Wade is the law of the land, and we must fight any and all attempts to overturn it. As president, I will codify Roe into law and ensure this choice remains between a woman and her doctor,” Mr Biden had said in 2019 on Twitter.

According to a report by Politico, the draft order dated 10 February and authored by Justice Samuel Alito backs abolition of the ruling, stripping the guaranteed right and access to abortion.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the associate justice wrote.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the draft order read.

Several people against the draft order have called on the president to step in and turn the ruling into a law.

“News of a draft SCOTUS opinion on Roe v. Wade makes it clear that we must act now to protect a woman’s right to choose. Congress must send the Women’s Health Protection Act to President Biden’s desk as soon as possible,” Republican leader and Congressman for California’s Central Coast Jimmy Panetta said.

Democrat Derek Marshall said the court led majorly by men is “poised” to take away reproductive healthcare for millions. “Make no mistake, abortion is healthcare,” he said on Twitter.

He added: “This decision will send us back to a Draconian era society where Americans are not allowed to make decisions best for themselves, their health, and their families. Republicans across the country will be preparing to strip rights reproductive freedoms away as we speak.”

We must come together as a society and help each other and fight to push Congress and President Biden to codify Roe, the democratic leader said.

Democrat senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, said: “It is a fundamental right for a woman to make her own health decisions. We must protect the right to choose and codify Roe v Wade into law.”

If rejected by the Supreme Court, the overruling of Roe would lead to elimination of abortion access across more than half the US and force many pregnant women to carry their pregnancies to term unless they can travel to a handful of states with abortion protections in place, experts have warned.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Calls for Biden to fulfil his promise of passing Roe v Wade into law to protect abortion