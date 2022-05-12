California wildfires – live: Homes destroyed in Laguna Niguel amid mandatory evacuations

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

California’s Orange County Hit by Coastal Wildfire

A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day.

The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance.

Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres.

The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing drought conditions affecting much of the western and southwestern US. The lack of rain causes regional flora to dry out, which then creates ideal conditions to fuel wildfires.

Fire crews believe the blaze started in the Aliso Woods Canyon, which abuts one of the Laguna neighborhoods. Mandatory evacuation orders have been enacted for parts of Laguna Niguel.

1652373562

Drought conditions have devastated California over the past few years, leading drier vegetation that can help fires spread

Currently, this part of Orange County is under “moderate drought” conditions according the US government’s drought monitor

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 17:39
1652372920

Firefighters in orange work to contain the fire on Thursday, as seen from above

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 17:28
1652372648

Airplane footage from the Coastal Fire shows the overlap of the blaze and homes near the canyon area

The fire has appeared to cross over four roads on the west side of Pacific Island Drive

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 17:24
1652372403

<p>The remains of a large home that burned, seen on Thursday</p>

The remains of a large home that burned, seen on Thursday

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 17:20
1652371426

California Governor Newsom has gotten money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for firefighting efforts, the governor’s office reports

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 17:03
1652371301

More mandatory evacuations orders have just been put in place to the north of the communities previously under mandatory evacuation

Communities to the south previously under evacuation warning remain in the same state

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 17:01
1652371101

Southern California Edison, a local utility company, has reported “circuit activity” around the time the fire started yesterday to state regulators, AP reports

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 16:58
1652370720

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles is warning of increased fire conditions throughout the region over the next few days, as humidity drops and wind speeds increase

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 16:52
1652370405

Satellites from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have captured the smoke pouring out of the fire last night

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 16:46
1652370070

Schools in the Laguna Beach area are still open as usual today, according to the school district

Ethan Freedman12 May 2022 16:41

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link California wildfires - live: Homes destroyed in Laguna Niguel amid mandatory evacuations