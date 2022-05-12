California wildfires – live: Homes destroyed in Laguna Niguel amid mandatory evacuations

California’s Orange County Hit by Coastal Wildfire
A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day.
The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance.
Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres.
The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing drought conditions affecting much of the western and southwestern US. The lack of rain causes regional flora to dry out, which then creates ideal conditions to fuel wildfires.
Fire crews believe the blaze started in the Aliso Woods Canyon, which abuts one of the Laguna neighborhoods. Mandatory evacuation orders have been enacted for parts of Laguna Niguel.
Drought conditions have devastated California over the past few years, leading drier vegetation that can help fires spread
Currently, this part of Orange County is under “moderate drought” conditions according the US government’s drought monitor
Firefighters in orange work to contain the fire on Thursday, as seen from above
Airplane footage from the Coastal Fire shows the overlap of the blaze and homes near the canyon area
The fire has appeared to cross over four roads on the west side of Pacific Island Drive
California Governor Newsom has gotten money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for firefighting efforts, the governor’s office reports
More mandatory evacuations orders have just been put in place to the north of the communities previously under mandatory evacuation
Communities to the south previously under evacuation warning remain in the same state
Southern California Edison, a local utility company, has reported “circuit activity” around the time the fire started yesterday to state regulators, AP reports
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles is warning of increased fire conditions throughout the region over the next few days, as humidity drops and wind speeds increase
Satellites from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have captured the smoke pouring out of the fire last night
Schools in the Laguna Beach area are still open as usual today, according to the school district
Source Link California wildfires - live: Homes destroyed in Laguna Niguel amid mandatory evacuations