California officials release plan to make state abortion ‘sanctuary’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe

With the fate of constitutional protections for abortion care in the hands of the US Supreme Court, a group of abortion rights advocates and state lawmakers in California have released a plan outlining steps and programmes to turn the state into what Governor Gavin Newsom calls a “sanctuary” for people seeking care.

The California Future of Abortion Council, made up of more than 40 abortion providers and advocacy groups, has released a policy document outlining steps for the state to consider in the event that Roe v Wade – the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined constitutional protections for abortion care – is overturned.

Roughly half of US states are also prepared to effectively ban the procedure, should the nation’s high court undermine decades of precedent.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Governor Newsom told the Associated Press, which first reported the policy document. “We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.”

California is among six that require private insurance companies to cover the cost of abortions, and it also supports abortion care for lower-income residents through the state’s Medicaid programme.

The report recommends additional public spending to support abortion care, including travel expenses, and reimbursements to abortion providers for those who can’t afford the cost of care, including people who travel to the state who would otherwise qualify for state support under Medicaid if they were residents.

The high court appears ready to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of becoming pregnant. The nine justices on the conservative-majority court presided over roughly two hours of arguments on 1 December in a case that could determine the fate of abortion access for millions of Americans, marking the biggest direct challenge to abortion rights in decades.

A decision in the case is expected by June 2022.

Overturning Roe and Planned Parenthood v Casey, a separate ruling that upheld Roe, would immediately or quickly ban all abortion in more than 20 states, forcing women who can afford it to travel hundreds of miles to safely access an abortion.

It remains unclear whether the court’s six conservative justices will uphold the law or go further and undermine Roe entirely by allowing states to impose their own bans at different stages of pregnancy.

More follows…

