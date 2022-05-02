California jury sides with Kardashian and Jenner family in Blac Chyna lawsuit

A California jury has sided with members of the Kardashian and Jenner family and rejected former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against them.

No members of the famed family were in court to hear the verdict as they were all in New York for this year’s Met Gala event, the judge was told.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, had alleged that four members of the Kardashian and Jenner family made false statements that she physically assaulted their brother and Chyna’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

And she claimed that the allegations led to the cancellation of the former couple’s reality show, and the loss of income from television work, club appearances, and social media.

She had sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Kardashian for $40m loss of earnigns and more than $60m in future earnings.

