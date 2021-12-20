California earthquake: Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off northern coast

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has been reported off the coast of Eureka, in Northern California.

The earthquake struck at around 12.10pm local time at a depth of 5.8 miles, and it was confirmed by the National Weather Service that a tsunami is not expected following the quake.

More follows…

