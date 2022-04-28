California AG subpoenas ExxonMobil in plastics pollution case

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a subpoena to ExxonMobil as the state investigates the company’s alleged contribution to worldwide plastic pollution, AP reports.

More to follow

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.