Caleb McLaughlin Reveals He Faced Racism From ‘Stranger Things’ Fans: ‘Why Am I The Least Favourite?’

One of the biggest shows on Netflix, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin called out racism in the show’s fandom. The young star plays the role of Lucas Sinclair, one of the main characters who has gotten considerable screentime and storyline throughout the four seasons.

Despite his popularity and adulation for his performance, the young actor revealed that he faced racism from the fandom in many unusual ways. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention on Sunday as reported by Variety, the 20-year-old revealed that the entire ordeal ‘took a toll’ on him.

”My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven,” he said. The show also featured Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink, who also enjoys massive popularity across the globe.

”Even now some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot,” Caleb continued. He also revealed that his younger self would wonder ‘Why am I the least favourite? The least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1’.

The young star also talked about the ordeal with his parents as he stated, ”My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show… Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved”. Lastly, Caleb McLaughlin also talked about dealing with the unfortunate situation with positivity.

