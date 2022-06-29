Caitlyn Jenner says she’s ‘out to protect women in sports’ in transgender row

Caitlyn Jenner defended her views on transgender athletes during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, suggesting she is “out to protect women in sports.”

The former Olympic gold medallist has previously spoken out in support of a new policy that bans transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in swimming races.

Responding to those who disagree with her and the decision – including diver Tom Daley – Jenner said “everyone can be furious” but that she “doesn’t care”.

“I’m out to protect women in sports,” she added.

