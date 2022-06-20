Caitlyn Jenner says she backs ban of transgender swimmers from women's events

Banning transgender women from competing in women’s elite swimming events is “fair”, Caitlyn Jenner has said.

The former US decathlete, who won a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, said that those who have “gone through male puberty should not be able to take medals away from females.”

Fina, swimming’s world governing body, voted to restrict transgender swimmers from competing in women’s elite events.

The vote was cast at an extraordinary general congress during the World Championships in Budapest.

