Caitlyn Jenner says OJ Simpson once told Nicole Brown: ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it’

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that Nicole Brown was once warned by her former husband and murder suspect, OJ Simpson, that he would one day “kill her and get away with it”.

Speaking to other contestants on Australia’s Big Brother VIP on Monday, Ms Jenner made the claims about Ms Brown, who was killed in 1994 and was friends with her ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Ms Brown, 35, and her friend Ronald Goldman, 25, were stabbed to death outside her LA home on 12 June, 1994. Her former husband, NFL running back Mr Simspon, was charged with their murders but was controversially acquitted.

Ms Jenner told Big Brother VIP contestants: “And at one point he told Nicole ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m OJ Simpson’.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” the TV personality continued. “Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.”

Ms Jenner said Ms Brown, as a family friend of the Jenners, had “relayed that information” to her ex-wife, “Kris, at one point, and, um, unfortunately she was right”.

Mr Goldman’s death also remains officially unsolved following Mr Simpson’s acquittal.

Ms Jenner said she and her ex-wife had watched the trial of Mr Simpson in 1995, which the latter’s first husband, Robert Kardashian, was working on.

“We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,” said Ms Jenner, “and even after the not guilty verdict … Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.’”

Kim Kardashian, a former step-daughter of Ms Jenner and daughter of Mr Kardashian and Ms Jenner, was recently accused by Ms Brown’s sister of making “distasteful” jokes about Mr Simpson and the murders during her hosting of Saturday Night Live.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Caitlyn Jenner says OJ Simpson once told Nicole Brown: ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it’