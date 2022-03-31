Caitlyn Jenner hired as Fox News contributor: ‘A tremendous asset for our audience’

Caitlyn Jenner has been hired as a Fox News contributor, the cable network has said.

The former Republican candidate for California governor and reality TV celebrity will appear on the network for the first time in her new role as a paid contributor on Thursday.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said that “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all”.

“She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience,” she added, according to the New York Post.

More follows…

