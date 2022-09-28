CAGR of 5.5%, Alginate Wound Dressing Market Forecast | Business Growth and Development Factors by 2031

Global Alginate Wound Dressing Market: Introduction

A new study has found that alginate wound dressings are an effective and safe way to treat wounds. Alginate is a natural substance that is derived from seaweed. It is typically used in powder form and can be applied to wounds using a spray bottle or a cotton swab.

The global alginate wound dressing market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness about advanced wound dressings. Alginate dressings are extensively used for the management of exuding wounds, such as leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Alginate Wound Dressing Market – Competitive Landscape

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care

3M Health Care

ConvaTec

ColoplastA/S

BSN Medical

Hartmann Group

B.Braun

Acelity

Laboratories Urgo

Medline Industries

Hollister

Medtronic

Lohmann& Rauscher

Nitto Denko

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

DeRoyal Industries

Genewel

Winner Medical Co.,Ltd.

Zhejiang Top-Medical Medical Dressing

Alginate Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the Alginate Wound Dressing market is segmented into

Silver Alginate Wound Dressing

Calcium Alginate Dressings

Others

Based on the application, the Alginate Wound Dressing market is segmented into

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Cavity Wounds

Venous Leg Ulcers

Post-Operative Wounds

Trauma Wounds

Partial Thickness Burns

Market Breakup by Region:

– North America (United States, Canada)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

– Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

– The Middle East and Africa

