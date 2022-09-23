CAGR 14.64% of Aroma Machines Market size, forecast, share | Statistic 2022-2031

The Global Aroma Machines Market Size was estimated at USD 918.72 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2389.38 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period.

Aroma Machine (or scent machine) is a device that diffuses essential oils in the environment. Technology can classify aroma machines into ultrasonic and evaporative, evaporative, heat, and other types. This includes aromatherapy machines like electric perfume diffusers, aroma diffuser machines, HVAC fragrance diffusers, and fragrance diffusers.

This report examines the volume and value of Aroma Machines at three levels: global, regional, and company. This report provides a global view of the overall Aroma Machines market by analyzing historical data as well as future prospects. This report is regionally focused on North America, Europe, and China, as well as Japan.

Competitor analysis: Key Players

Air Aroma

Aromatech

Aromaco

Scentair

Sensaroma

Ambius

Scentachina

MUJI

SHUJUHOME

Market Segmentation:

Aroma Machines Market Breakdown by Type:

<100ml 100~199ml 200~299ml 300~399ml 400~499ml >499ml

Aroma Machines Market breakdown by application:

Home

Commercial

Car

Regional segmentation

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico, Cuba)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia ( India, Japan, China, South Korea, Bangladesh)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Covid-19 impact on the industry

– The COVID – 19 crisis has created havoc and made many impacts on people’s life.

– Many governments worldwide have made policies and lockdowns for the sake of the people.

– The transportation and logistics situation is devastated around the globe.

– Covid-19 has brought health and food issues around the total world.

– People have gone jobless and many factories have got shut down because of a lack of human resources.

