Cabinet having ‘robust’ argument about whether Covid curbs needed, admits minister

Boris Johnson’s cabinet remains divided over whether the government should bring in further Covid restrictions after Christmas, a senior minister has suggested.

Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay admitted that the cabinet had a “full and robust” argument over whether fresh measures were necessary – as he pointed to the “very significant economic cost” curbs would have.

It is understood that ministers are split between those wanting swift action to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, and others, led by chancellor Rishi Sunak, who argued that new controls would inflict huge economic damage.

Asked on LBC about reports that he was against restrictions, Mr Barclay did not deny he sided with Mr Sunak. “I think it’s right cabinet has a full and robust discussion,” he said. “I think that’s what people would expect.”

The former Treasury minister added: “I think it’s right that we look at the balance between protecting lives and livelihoods. These are hugely significant decisions, in terms of the real-world economic consequences for people, in terms of the impact on their businesses, in terms of the impact on theatres and music venues.”

Mr Johnson was accused of “dither” and stoking uncertainty after he delayed a decision on the introduction of new Covid restrictions in England following a cabinet session lasting almost three hours on Monday.

Those thought to be in favour on fresh restrictions include health secretary Sajid Javid and levelling up secretary Michael Gove.

But others – including Mr Sunak and Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg – are said to have argued that decisions causing billions of pounds-worth of economic damage should not be taken until the severity of illness caused by Omicron became clearer.

Mr Johnson is reportedly deliberating over whether England should be place under restrictions resembling “step two” measures seen earlier this year – including restrictions on mixing between households indoors – for a period of between two weeks and one month after Christmas.

Asked about the possibility of so-called “circuit breaker” restrictions after Christmas, Mr Barclay did not deny the government was considering curbs before New Year.

“We’re still looking at the data,” he replied. “We don’t think the case is there for further restrictions at this stage. But as the prime minister set out last night, we reserve the possibility that further action will be needed.”

The Cabinet Office minister said people should “continue with Christmas but do so in a cautious way”, adding: “We’re not saying people can’t meet at Christmas.”

MPs at Westminster said they expected to be recalled next Tuesday or Wednesday to approve any curbs brought in ahead of New Year’s Eve, though some did not rule out an emergency sitting before Christmas.

One backbencher told The Independent: “I think [Johnson]’s going for a compromise in cabinet which is do nothing before Christmas and then bring in restrictions after Christmas. The recall would probably for Tuesday and Wednesday next week – that’s my best guess. There will be a lot of frustration about it.”

Labour said the prime minister was “too weak to stand up to his own backbenchers” following the rebellion of almost 100 Tory MPs against limited plan B restrictions last week.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said “infighting” and “jockeying” for the Conservative leadership has taken over from clear Covid decision-making.

“Most of the read-outs from those meetings and the rumours that have spread since suggest that really this is about disagreement within a group of senior Conservatives … rather than actually soberly looking at the evidence both health and economic evidence and taking a decision,” she told Times Radio.

Mr Barclay said the chancellor would talk later today about his discussions with the hospitality industry demanding more government support. “He was in calls with industry leaders last night and he will be saying more about this shortly,” the Cabinet Office minister told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.

