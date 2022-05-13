Byron Nelson 2022: How to get tickets for this weekend’s Lee Brice show

Grammy-nominated country star Lee Brice will perform a concert as part of the festivities for the Byron Nelson golfing tournament this weekend and tickets are still available. The concert will be held at The TCP Craig Ranch from 6pm to 9pm.

Brice’s career has seen immense success within the US country scene. He has had eighteen number one singles on the Billboard Country chart and his song Love like Crazy broke a 62-year-old record for longest-charting country single in 2010. The AT&T Byron Nelson is one of a string of concerts Brice will play this summer.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, which has been running since 1944, is part of the PGA Tour and is the leading fundrasier for charity on the tour. It was named after Byron Nelson, whose career spanned from 1936 to 1945 and is often considered one of the greatest professional golfers of all time.

This year, nine of the top 17 players in the world, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris, will tee up at the TC Craig Ranch. The tournament will last four days, ending on 15 May.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for the Lee Brice concert are $45 (£37) and are currently available on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the gig do not include entrance to the golf tournament.

How can I watch the golf?

Unfortunately, tickets for the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament are sold out. Golf enthusiasts can watch the tournament via ESPN+ in the US and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK, which is available with NOW TV.

