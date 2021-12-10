Byju’s Appoints Rachna Bahadur to Lead Global Expansion Plans

Edtech giant Byju’s on Friday declared it has designated ex Bain & Company Partner Rachna Bahadur as the Senior Vice President to oversee its international expansion strategies.

In this role, Bahadur will guide the comprehensive planning, strategy, and roadmap for Byju’s growth in new and living markets, a statement stated.

In addition to designing Byju’s next development stage, forming new partnerships, reinforcing sales, and solidifying its market positioning across the world, she will also be liable for strengthening the imprint of Byju’s recent acquisition of Epic in the US market, it added.

RECENT: Byju’s Acquires Austria’s GeoGebra in $100 Million Deal

In July, Byjus had acquired US-based digital reading platform Epic for USD 500 million. They had also announced an additional USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,459.7 crore) investment in the North American market over the next three years to grow its processes there.

The company remarked that Bahadur’s appointment is a step towards bolstering Byju’s leadership across verticals as the organisation aims further to build world-class products, teams, and partnerships.

“As we continue to evolve and diversify our business across the globe, we are focusing on bringing the best talent in the industry to drive further our mission of creating a community of lifelong learners. Rachna is a leader with a proven track record,” Byju’s Chief People Officer Pravin Prakash said.

Her extensive knowledge, depth of experience, and core background in consumer product practice will prove a key asset to Byju’s, and she will play a vital role in charting a high impact and high growth network for the company, he added.

Rachna – who has around 15 years of experience – formerly served as a Partner at Bain & Company, where she was a leader in the consumer product practice.

She also co-led the ‘Women @ Bain’ India chapter, which aims to create an inclusive and gender non-conforming (GNC) atmosphere for women.

“I look forward to working with the team to further build on the foundation and growth potential in the business. From building new partnerships to expanding existing ones, I look forward to crafting new strategies to take BYJU’S into its next phase of growth,” Bahadur said.

Source Link Byju’s Appoints Rachna Bahadur to Lead Global Expansion Plans