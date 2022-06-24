By-election news – live: Tories lose both seats as Labour take Wakefield and Lib Dems win Tiverton & Honiton

Boris Johnson fails to deny he offered Carrie Symonds top job

The Conservatives have lost both of the by-elections fought on Thursday, with Labour winning in Wakefield and the Lib Dems in Tiverton and Honiton.

With both results coming in quick succession in the small hours of Friday, Labour’s Simon Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election, becoming Labour’s newest MP after gaining 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.

The Liberal Democrats then won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election to overturn a staggering 24,000 Conservative votes.

A spokesperson added: “This is a historic victory for the Liberal Democrats and a devastating blow for those Conservative MPs who continue to prop up Boris Johnson.”

Turnout in the Wakefield by-election was 39.09 per cent, while 52.3 per cent of Tiverton and Honiton’s electorate cast their votes.

Show latest update 1656046522 Breaking: Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election loss Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden has submitted his letter of resignation after the Conservative’s double by-election loss. Read the report here: Namita Singh 24 June 2022 05:55 1656046280 ‘The next Labour government has been born’ – Lightwood New Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood declared that “the next Labour government has been born in this room tonight”. In his speech after being announced the winner of the West Yorkshire by-election, he said: “Tonight, the people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said unreservedly: ‘Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated’. Labour party candidate Simon Lightwood wins by-election in Wakefield “It’s not acceptable that a quarter of our children in Wakefield live in poverty, it’s not acceptable that hundreds of people leave A&E every month without being treated because of record NHS waiting times, and it’s not acceptable that convictions for crimes like robbery have fallen by almost half in the past five years. “People in Wakefield and across the country are sick of the deceit and dishonesty of this government.” Namita Singh 24 June 2022 05:51 1656045392 Tories handed ‘wake-up call’ with double defeat in Tiverton and Wakefield by-elections The Liberal Democrats swept to victory in Devon, as Richard Foord overcame a Tory majority of 24,239 votes – the largest ever overturned at a by-election. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said it was the “biggest by-election victory our country has ever seen”, adding that the result should be a “wake-up call” to Tory MPs about Mr Johnson’s leadership. Labour’s Simon Robert Lightwood won in Wakefield after winning the west Yorkshire seat by almost 5,000 votes, overturning a smaller Conservative lead of 3,358 votes. Read the details in this joint report by Holly Bancroft and Adam Forrest : Namita Singh 24 June 2022 05:36 1656044823 Labour ‘rebuilding the red wall’, says Lightwood Simon Lightwood, the newly elected MP from Wakefield, told reporters Labour was “rebuilding the red wall” and that the biggest issue on the doorstep throughout the campaign had been the cost of living crisis. Asked what the victory would mean for Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, he said: “I think it speaks volumes. We are rebuilding the red wall and this is the birthplace of the next Labour government.” Simon Lightwood at a counting center after a by-election in Wakefield Mr Lightwood added: “We’re rebuilding the trust of the electorate and people are ready for a fresh start. They’re sick of all the lies and deceit of Boris Johnson and we offer that alternative vision.” Asked whether the success would translate into other red wall seats across the north, he said: “I think we can be certain of that.” Namita Singh 24 June 2022 05:27 1656043935 ‘This result is absolutely staggering’ says Foord Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat winner from Tiverton and Honiton, told The Independent that the party was not expecting a win of this scale. “This result is absolutely staggering,” he said. “ We weren’t expecting a win, let alone a win of this scale. “We had noticed that momentum has been shifting from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats over the course of this campaign and particularly over recent days because of the very positive agenda that we were setting out but this is absolutely seismic, we’ve overturned the biggest majority in by election history. “There is a very clear trend in the Blue Wall constituencies that people are looking at the positive Liberal democrat proposals and voting for the Lib Dems. “I certainly think that some life long Conservatives couldn’t bear the idea of voting for the Conservative party while it’s lead by Boris Johnson and so in terms of retaining their support, regardless of what happens in the Conservative party internal politics, I will work really very hard to represent every single constituent.” Namita Singh 24 June 2022 05:12 1656043229 Labour and Lib Dems urged to work together at general election Naomi Smith, chief executive of the Best for Britain, campaigning for the anti-Conservative electoral pact, said the majorities at both by-elections “could not have been overturned without tactical voting and an unofficial electoral pact between the opposition parties”. Urging Keir Starmer and Ed Davey to collaborate, she added: “Labour and the Lib Dems mustn’t rest on their laurels, repeating this success will be much more difficult in a general election. Our polling proves they will need to collaborate to defeat the government.” Namita Singh 24 June 2022 05:00 1656043132 Davey: ‘Public sick of Johnson’s lies and law-breaking’ Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey slammed the Conservatives after his party secured a sweeping win in Tiverton and Honiton. “The Liberal Democrats have made political history with this stunning win. It is the biggest by-election victory our country has ever seen,” he said. “This should be a wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson. They cannot afford to ignore this result. “The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for the country. “The public is sick of Boris Johnson’s lies and law-breaking and it’s time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him.” Namita Singh 24 June 2022 04:58 1656041945 What next for Boris Johnson after double by-election blow? Here’s a breakdown of what the results from the Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton by-elections mean for Boris Johnson: Namita Singh 24 June 2022 04:39 1656041870 Lib Dem winner Richard Foord’s victory speech in full Here is the victory speech from Richard Foord, the newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton: Thank you. I’d like to thank the Returning Officer, her staff and my fellow candidates for a well run election and count. To my wife Kate, and our three wonderful children – thank you. I couldn’t have done this without your love. I’d like to thank my election agent Simon Drage, my incredible campaign team, the local party members and Liberal Democrat supporters here in Tiverton & Honiton, and the thousands of Liberal Democrat campaigners from across the country who came to volunteer with me here in Devon. Your extraordinary efforts have delivered a historic result and sent a shockwave through British politics. Tonight, the people of Tiverton & Honiton have spoken for Britain. They’ve sent a loud and clear message: It’s time for Boris Johnson to go. And go now. Ours is a great country and there’s no greater part of it than Devon. But every day Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings further shame, chaos and neglect. Communities like ours are on their knees. Every one of us standing on this stage tonight has heard the pain people are suffering as the cost of living crisis starts to bite. Yet when Boris Johnson could be fighting for farmers, for our NHS and for rural services, he’ll be fighting once again to save his own skin. I also have a simple message for those Conservative MPs propping up this failing Prime Minister: The Liberal Democrats are coming. If you don’t take action to restore decency, respect and British values to Downing Street, you too will face election defeats like the one we have seen here tonight. It is time to do what’s right for our country. You know in your heart that your leader is not the person to lead this great nation into the future. Across the country, the Liberal Democrats are taking on the Conservatives and winning. Thousands of lifelong Conservative voters, appalled by Boris Johnson’s lies and fed up with being taken for granted. Thousands of Labour voters, choosing to lend their votes to the candidate with the best chance of beating the Conservatives. Thousands of people who believe our politics should be about building a better life for everyone, not a daily parade of self-serving chaos. All of them, voting for the Liberal Democrats. These are difficult times for our country. The cost of living crisis – as we know here in Devon – is hitting hard: people forced to choose between filling up their car, or putting food on the table. Our local NHS is teetering on the brink. Our rural economy is in a precarious state with people’s livelihoods at risk. Our country is crying out for leadership. I served as an officer in the British Army for 10 years Mr Johnson. I can tell you that leadership means acting with decency and integrity. It means keeping your word. It means setting an example and putting other people’s needs before your own. I served alongside friends who personified these values, and laid down their lives in service of their country. And yet your behaviour Mr Johnson, makes a mockery of leadership. By any measure, you are unfit to lead. The people of Tiverton & Honiton have told you tonight that enough is enough. They demand a change. The only decent course of action left open to you is to heed their call and resign. I want to pay tribute to Ed Davey. Ed, thanks to you the Liberal Democrats are taking on Boris Johnson across the blue wall and winning. From Chesham & Amersham to North Shropshire to here in Tiverton & Honiton. You believed from the start that this result was possible. You rallied our troops and led from the front. Whether it is on the streets of Seaton or Bampton, Honiton or Branscombe, Axminster or Tiverton, you have led the charge for change. But finally, and most importantly of all, thank you to the people of Tiverton & Honiton, and everyone in our part of Devon. For your support throughout this campaign. For putting your faith in me to be your champion in Parliament. As your local MP, I promise I will work tirelessly for you. I will always put local people and our communities first. Whether you supported me or supported someone else, I want to let you know, I’m here to represent you and to stand up for everyone in Tiverton & Honiton. I will never take you for granted. Namita Singh 24 June 2022 04:37 1656041726 ‘County has lost confidence in the Tories,’ says Starmer Following the win in Wakefield, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the results “has shown the country has lost confidence in the Tories”. This result is a clear judgement on a Conservative Party that has run out of energy and ideas. Sir Keir Starmer “Britain deserves better. Wakefield has voted Labour because we have the solutions for the challenges facing the British people. “The Labour Party is back on the side of working people, winning seats where we lost before, and ready for government.” Namita Singh 24 June 2022 04:35

