Busy Philipps: Actor arrested while protesting Roe v Wade ruling outside the Supreme Court

Actor Busy Philipps has been arrested while protesting outside the US Supreme Court.

The Cougar Town star was filmed being taken away by police while wearing a shirt that read: “I will aid and abet abortion.”

Philipps had been protesting alongside a number of Planned Parenthood activists.

Vice News shared video of the arrest, with a reporter asking Philipps: “Why come out here today and get arrested?”

“For equality,” she replied.

Philipps lateer discussed the arrest in a lengthy and explicit Instagram post.

“On Friday, the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives – a right we’ve had for almost 50 years – was ripped away from us by this new Supreme Court, a Court whose personal belief’s are NOT shared by the vast majority of Americans,” she wrote. “I am one of those Americans.

The actor said she was “proud” to protest alongside a number of organisations, to let lawmakers and “the people who will be most impacted by this outrageous decision” know that “we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans”.

She continued: “I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We must ensure that it applies to all of us.”

“This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will. These horrible hateful small people who have been hiding behind ‘the will of God’ and indoctrinating new believers every day aren’t reflective of ANYTHING- not the greatness or compassion of humanity and certainly not God.”

Philipps being arrested outside the Supreme Court (Busy Philipps via Instagram)

“ENOUGH OF THIS,” Philipps concluded. “ENOUGH OF BEING BULLIED BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU OR ME. WE HAVE TO ALL SHOW THE F*** UP. I DON’T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS BUT WE NEED TO SHOW THE F*** UP NOW.”

A number of high-profile celebrities have spoken out against the recent Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v Wade and has lead to abortion being outlawed in several US states.

Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Monica Lewinsky, and Padma Lakshmi were among the first to speak out in condemnation of the verdict.

During his headline set at Glastonbury last week, US rapper Kendrick Lamar also delivered a powerful message in support of women’s rights.

