Business news in brief

Cocktails help AG Barr sales fizz despite growing costs

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has revealed that current trading is “well ahead” of last year on the back of surging demand for cocktails but warned it is facing “significant inflationary pressures”. The company saw shares lift higher yesterday after it posted a rebound in profits for the past year.

Pre-tax profits jumped by 62.3 per cent to £42.2 million for the year to January 30 compared with the same period last year. The Scottish business said it saw costs soar by 25 per cent over the year as logistics expenses rose but it saw margins improve on the back of increased sales volumes and investment in its operations. Revenues during the year were up by 18.3 per cent to £268.6 million for the year, on the back of particularly strong sales of its cocktail brand, Funkin, and Rubicon.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White said: “We acted early to the inflationary pressures we saw, so have covering and hedging from the second half of last year which has given us some protection. We spoke to our customers and made changes to our pricing as a result at the start of the year.” PA

LV= boss gets £511,000 bonus despite tumbling profits

Mutual insurer LV= has revealed it forked out £33m in costs for its ill-fated deal with Bain Capital while the group’s boss also landed more than £500,000 in bonuses despite the failure. Full-year figures from LV=, formerly called Liverpool Victoria, show the group paid £21m in 2021 for costs related to the strategic review and Bain bid, on top of £12 million in 2020, with a further small amount due in 2022.

In its annual report out yesterday, the group said chief executive Mark Hartigan picked up a £511,000 bonus for 2021, on top of his £435,000 salary, even though profits tumbled 22 per cent.

It comes after a difficult 2021 for the 179-year-old mutual, whose controversial takeover saga ended with its 1.2 million members voting down the proposed £530m sale to private equity. PA

Many ignore crucial name-check warnings when making bank transfers

Around one in 12 (8 per cent) people have pressed ahead with a bank transfer even when the payee account name and number do not exactly match, a survey has found. Lloyds Bank, which commissioned the research, found less than half (47 per cent) of people would carry out further checks before proceeding with a transaction when presented with a “Confirmation of Payee unavailable” message.

Less than a quarter (24 per cent) said they would recognise that a “no match” could be a warning sign of a scam, the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK found.

Only 41 per cent of those surveyed were familiar with Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service, which launched in 2019 and checks whether the details entered match the account of the person or organisation being paid. PA

